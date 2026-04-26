Delhi Police officer opens fire, killing 1, injuring another

During the argument, Neeraj allegedly fired a single bullet that hit two laborers, as per Livemint. The bullet first struck one laborer and then passed through his body to hit another standing behind him. The laborer who was shot first died from his injuries, while the second is being treated for his wounds.

Ongoing investigation

Neeraj currently absconding, teams conducting raids to trace him

The Delhi Police have registered a murder case in connection with the incident. They are also probing whether Neeraj was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the shooting. After the post-mortem, they will hand over the deceased laborer's body to his family. Neeraj is currently absconding, and multiple teams are conducting raids to trace him.