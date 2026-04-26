Delhi Police officer opens fire, killing 1, injuring another
What's the story
A late-night altercation in the Jaffarpur Kalan area of Dwarka, Delhi, turned fatal when a head constable of the Special Cell allegedly opened fire. The incident took place around 2:00am on Sunday when a group of laborers was reportedly partying and making noise, ANI reported. The officer, identified as Head Constable Neeraj, who lives nearby, had an argument with the laborers over the noise.
Fatal outcome
Bullet passes through 1 laborer to hit another
During the argument, Neeraj allegedly fired a single bullet that hit two laborers, as per Livemint. The bullet first struck one laborer and then passed through his body to hit another standing behind him. The laborer who was shot first died from his injuries, while the second is being treated for his wounds.
Ongoing investigation
Neeraj currently absconding, teams conducting raids to trace him
The Delhi Police have registered a murder case in connection with the incident. They are also probing whether Neeraj was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the shooting. After the post-mortem, they will hand over the deceased laborer's body to his family. Neeraj is currently absconding, and multiple teams are conducting raids to trace him.