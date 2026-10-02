Delhi Police officer punches protester in video at Jantar Mantar
India
A video showing a Delhi Police officer punching a young protester at Jantar Mantar is making the rounds.
The protest, led by student groups like AISA, called for the Election Commission chief to step down over alleged issues with voter rolls and the Special Intensive Revision exercise.
Delhi Police detain former CM Atishi
Delhi Police detained over 500 people, including former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, for joining what they called an unauthorized gathering.
Roads to Jantar Mantar were barricaded, and several protesters were stopped and taken away in busses.
Other student groups like SFI and DYFI also joined in, highlighting just how widespread the frustration is around these election concerns.