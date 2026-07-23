Delhi Police officer Sandeep Lamba removed after alleged slap video
A senior Delhi Police officer, Sandeep Lamba, was removed from the protest site after a video went viral showing him allegedly slapping a female protester during the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament on July 20.
Things got heated at the protest, with clashes breaking out and police using lathis and tear gas.
After public backlash online, Lamba was quickly sent back to his station of posting.
Delhi HC hears complaint against Lamba
The Delhi High Court heard a lawyer call out Lamba's actions, with one lawyer describing the slap as "unprovoked" and pushing for accountability.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan has now asked Delhi Police to explain what happened.
In a separate incident nearby, two Rapid Action Force officers were attacked by protesters: both are in the hospital and an FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.