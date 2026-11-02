Delhi Police officers protest transfers outside headquarters after Shahdara clash
In a rare move, Delhi Police officers gathered outside their own headquarters to protest the transfer of two colleagues after a clash with lawyers in Shahdara.
Some officers were stopped by their own colleagues deployed outside the headquarters while others joined in, showing just how divided things have become.
Even after senior officials asked for talks inside, many officers chose to stay put, highlighting real tension within the force.
Lawyer allegedly hurt in Shahdara scuffle
It all started when a lawyer was allegedly hurt during a scuffle at Shahdara police station on October 23.
After lawyers went on strike and accused the police of misconduct, two officers, ACP Manasvi Vasishta and Inspector Arun Kumar, the Shahdara Station House Officer (SHO), were transferred to calm things down.
But this decision didn't sit well with many police personnel, who opposed the transfers.
The whole episode has exposed some serious unrest among Delhi's police ranks.