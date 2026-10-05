Why Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar didn't wear name tags
What's the story
The Delhi Police personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar for protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar did not wear name tags. This was a "deliberate measure" to prevent them from being targeted on social media, officials said. The decision was taken after police personnel were identified and targeted online during the July 20 violence amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march.
Protest details
What happened during July 20 protest
The CJP had organized the march after weeks of protests and a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
Thousands of protesters tried to march to Parliament, demanding the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks.
The police used tear gas and batons as protesters tried to breach several layers of barricades.
Videos on social media appeared to show some protesters being beaten, while Delhi Police claimed force was necessary due to the violent behavior of demonstrators.
Social media backlash
Officers targeted online for performing duties
On the first day of protests against Kumar, some protesters noticed police personnel without name tags and filmed them.
In videos shared online, some officers said their tags had fallen off or were forgotten. Others admitted to removing them deliberately.
Top officers involved in crowd management told seniors that they and their families were targeted on social media for performing their duties during the July protests.
Policy assurance
No action against cops if performing duties legally
Officers involved in crowd management were assured that no action would be taken against them for removing name tags if they were performing their duties legally.
While most Indian Police Service (IPS) officers retained their tags, many junior personnel were allowed to work without them.
Influencers posing as media personnel were also specifically identified by police during these protests.
Pre-protest preparations
Anti-riot drills conducted ahead of protests
Ahead of the protests against Kumar, anti-riot drills and training sessions were conducted for police personnel.
The Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) had faced backlash over excessive force used against student and youth protesters in July.
Videos showed police and CAPF personnel slapping, assaulting, and tripping protesters deliberately.