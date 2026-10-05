Why Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar didn't wear name tags

The CJP had organized the march after weeks of protests and a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Thousands of protesters tried to march to Parliament, demanding the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks.

The police used tear gas and batons as protesters tried to breach several layers of barricades.

Videos on social media appeared to show some protesters being beaten, while Delhi Police claimed force was necessary due to the violent behavior of demonstrators.