Delhi Police on alert over Cockroach Janta Party NEET protests
India
Delhi Police are on high alert this Saturday, gearing up for major protests by the Cockroach Janta Party.
The group is calling for exam reforms and wants Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down after the NEET paper leak scandal.
To keep things under control, police have set up heavy barricades at hotspots like Jantar Mantar, where crowds are expected to swell over the weekend.
Police flag 2,500 with criminal records
Police aren't taking any chances: they've rolled out facial recognition tech at protest sites, which has already flagged over 2,500 people with criminal records.
Officers are also patrolling more in sensitive areas like New Delhi and Central Delhi, doing extra vehicle checks and keeping a close eye to make sure things stay peaceful.