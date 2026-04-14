Delhi Police plans to stop sharing 1.40L CCTV passwords
India
Delhi Police is planning to limit who can view the city's massive network of CCTV cameras.
Right now, locals and Resident Welfare Associations can check out footage from 1.40 lakh each cameras for neighborhood safety, but a new agreement with the Public Works Department will soon stop sharing camera passwords with the public.
Residents must request footage from police
From now on, only the police will control these CCTV feeds. If residents need footage, they'll have to request it at their local police station instead of logging in directly.
The move aims to prevent sensitive clips from being misused online and help police respond better to crime, especially since these cameras have already aided Delhi Police in over 10,000 cases since 2020.