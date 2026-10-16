Delhi Police pledges 'maximum restraint' for Cockroach Janta Party march

Delhi Police says they will use "maximum restraint" during the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed Lehra Do Tiranga march at Connaught Place this Friday.

This comes after recent protests and CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka being sent to judicial custody.

To keep things peaceful, more than 6,000 police personnel and 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be on duty.