Delhi Police pledges 'maximum restraint' for Cockroach Janta Party march
India
Delhi Police says they will use "maximum restraint" during the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed Lehra Do Tiranga march at Connaught Place this Friday.
This comes after recent protests and CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka being sent to judicial custody.
To keep things peaceful, more than 6,000 police personnel and 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be on duty.
Connaught Place security tightened, diversions planned
Expect traffic diversions around Connaught Place: security is tighter than usual after July's violent clashes: there are new CCTV cameras, extra police from other districts, and even Central Park is temporarily closed.
All these steps aim to keep the event safe for everyone while letting people make their voices heard.