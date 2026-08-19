Delhi Police probe AI-altered video of Nitin Nabin with upside-down-Indian-flag
India
Delhi Police are looking into a viral, AI-altered video that appears to show BJP national president Nitin Nabin waving an upside-down Indian flag on Independence Day.
The clip spread quickly across social media on August 15, with captions accusing Nabin of disrespecting the flag.
BJP files complaint over doctored clip
BJP leaders filed a complaint, saying the video was intentionally edited to harm their image, and they pointed out that Nabin had posted genuine photos and videos properly displaying the flag.
As one leader put it, "The aim was to show BJP in a bad light."
Police are now working to track down who created the doctored clip, raising fresh worries about how AI can be misused to spread false information online.