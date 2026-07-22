Delhi Police probe alleged Bluetooth messaging during Sansad Chalo march
India
Delhi Police are looking into how protesters allegedly used Bluetooth-based messaging apps during the Sansad Chalo march on Monday, where things got out of hand and property was damaged.
These apps let people communicate without internet or mobile networks, making it tricky for authorities to trace who sent what.
Antiterror unit reviewing CCTV and records
To figure out who was involved, the antiterror unit is using facial recognition technology and checking digital records.
They are also reviewing CCTV footage and suspect that many participants came from outside Delhi, with some non-students allegedly stirring up trouble.
Reports say a few protesters even brought pepper spray, stones, and bricks to the scene.