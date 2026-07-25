Delhi Police probe Cockroach Janta Party speeches after Wangchuk removal
India
Delhi Police are looking into speeches made at the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest, especially after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the site on July 18.
They're checking if statements by celebrities or political leaders crossed a line, following a Sansad Chalo march on July 20 that turned violent and led to 15 first information reports.
Police identify 2,500 involved in violence
Police say about 2,500 people have been found to be involved in violence, with 100 to 200 suspected of stirring up trouble.
They're digging through over 5TB of evidence (think group chats, social media posts, and CCTV footage) to see who might have incited violence or ignored warnings.
There's also a review into whether police used too much force during the chaos.