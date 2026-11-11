Delhi Police probe fake X notices targeting IFF and SFLC
Delhi Police have launched a probe after fake notices were sent to X, asking the platform to block accounts of Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) and Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC).
The notices even used a forged signature of a senior police officer.
Case highlights need to verify requests
The scam came up in the Delhi High Court when X revealed the notices were bogus.
Now, police are tracking down whoever tried to misuse their name.
This case really shows why verifying official requests is crucial to stop abuse of authority and protect legitimate voices on social media.