Delhi Police probe national party ties in CJP NEET protests
India
Delhi Police are digging into whether any national political parties were actually involved in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests over the NEET paper leak.
Things got heated between July 20-22. Reports of violence and vandalism followed.
Now, the Special Cell wants to know if this chaos was planned or just got out of hand.
Supreme Court orders evidence preservation
Police have filed 20 FIRs, most for violent incidents, plus a few for attacks on journalists, and one for an unauthorized drone.
The Supreme Court has stepped in, telling police to save all CCTV, drone and other digital evidence linked to the events and not take harsh action against youth protesters.
Investigators are examining whether national political parties and other entities played a role.