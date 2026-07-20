Delhi Police probe Pakistani fake news behind Jantar Mantar unrest
India
Delhi Police are investigating how fake news from Pakistani social media accounts may have triggered unrest during the recent Jantar Mantar protest.
These posts falsely claimed multiple deaths and hundreds of injuries, stirring up tension.
So far, more than 70 people have been detained and several FIRs filed as police respond to the fallout.
Police review footage, 50+ police injured
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and phone videos to identify those involved in the clashes, which left more than 50 police personnel, including IPS and DANIPS officers, injured.
They are also checking if outsiders played a role in fueling the violence.
The investigation is still active, with police promising to hold everyone responsible and accountable as new evidence comes in.