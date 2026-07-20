Delhi Police probe viral drone footage from Parliament Street protest
India
Delhi Police are investigating a viral drone video that purportedly shows crowds gathering near Parliament Street during Monday's protest.
They are checking if the footage is real and how the drone got there, since flying drones in central Delhi needs official approval.
If rules were broken, legal action is on the table.
Thousands demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign
Thousands turned up demanding accountability for exam issues and calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
Police blocked their march toward Parliament, leading to clashes and baton charges to break up the crowd.
The drone video has sparked even more questions about how protests are handled in such sensitive areas.