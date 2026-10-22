Delhi Police question Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on bail
India
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been called in by Delhi Police for questioning on Thursday, just after getting out on bail.
They were released from custody with a ₹50,000 bond each and a promise to keep the peace.
The court told them to follow all legal rules and not call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law.
Court denies custody extension
The court didn't see a need to keep them in custody longer, even though police wanted more time due to concerns about possible disturbances.
The next hearing is set for October 23 at 3pm where both leaders and those who vouched for them need to show up as the case moves forward.