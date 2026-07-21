Delhi Police register FIR after CJP rally in central Delhi
India
Delhi Police have registered an FIR after Monday's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Sansad Chalo rally in central Delhi got out of hand.
The protest saw over 118 police officers injured and 15 to 20 government vehicles vandalized, with police using tear gas and batons to break up the crowd.
Officials say about 60 protesters injured
Officials say protesters ignored warnings and violated prohibitory orders, leading to injuries on both sides and about 60 protesters were hurt too.
The police promised strict action against those involved and issued traffic advisories for areas like Kishan Ghat and Rajghat, asking everyone to avoid these routes if they're heading to airports or railway stations.