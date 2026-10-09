Delhi Police reject Cockroach Janta Party protest, monitor social media
India
Delhi Police have said no to the Cockroach Janta Party's planned protest at Jantar Mantar this Saturday.
To keep things calm and avoid huge crowds, intelligence teams are watching social media closely and sharing live updates.
The goal: stop any big gatherings in central Delhi before they start.
Police increase border checks around Delhi
Police are teaming up with neighboring states to control who gets into Delhi, especially at border points.
More officers are on duty, the Rapid Action Force is ready if needed, and there is extra CCTV in spots that used to be less watched.
You will also see more police around bus stations and other busy areas, all part of a bigger effort to keep things peaceful in the capital.