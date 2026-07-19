Delhi Police remove Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar protest

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken away by Delhi Police from a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar on July 18, 2026.

The move quickly drew criticism: Rahul Gandhi called it "wrong," accusing the government of responding with "asatya and hinsa" (lies and violence), while Arvind Kejriwal said force isn't the answer and urged for real conversations about education reform instead.