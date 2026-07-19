Delhi Police remove Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar protest
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken away by Delhi Police from a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar on July 18, 2026.
The move quickly drew criticism: Rahul Gandhi called it "wrong," accusing the government of responding with "asatya and hinsa" (lies and violence), while Arvind Kejriwal said force isn't the answer and urged for real conversations about education reform instead.
Wangchuk hospitalized, protest rights questioned
Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike for more than 100 hours before being hospitalized, with police citing health risks.
But many are questioning whether his forced removal violated his constitutional right to peaceful protest.
The incident has sparked debate about whether public safety justified the action, or if it crossed a line by limiting free expression, something legal experts and citizens are now openly discussing.