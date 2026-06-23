Delhi Police rescue 25-day-old baby in Rohini from trafficking ring

Police suspect nearly 30 infants trafficked

Turns out, the baby was originally bought from Rajasthan's Pali district for around ₹1.5-2 lakh before being sold at a much higher price.

Police suspect the network may have trafficked nearly 30 infants over the past 18 months, targeting vulnerable families across several states and using private hospitals plus fake documents to make sales.

A sting operation earlier this month led to initial arrests, and a total of 13 people have been arrested so far in the broader probe, but police are still searching for more missing children and other members involved.