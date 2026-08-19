Delhi Police reshuffles 43 IPS officers after Anurag Kumar takeover

Ajay Chaudhar is now in charge of traffic, while Manish Agrawal steps up as head of Protective Security.

Garmima Bhatnagar will lead the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and will also get additional charge of Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL).

Atul Katiyar takes over Welfare and Legal, and Sindhu Pillai will also get additional charge of perception management and media cell.

Plus, 21 deputy and additional DCPs are getting new assignments, including Raja Banthia heading technology and project implementation unit and Hemant Tiwari joining the Special Branch.