Delhi Police return 22,882 phones this year under Operation Vishwas
Lost your phone in Delhi? You might be in luck: Delhi Police have managed to return 22,882 lost or stolen phones to their owners this year, thanks to Operation Vishwas.
That's about 88 phones getting back to people every single day, making a real dent in mobile theft and helping rebuild trust with the public.
Southwest district led with 3,010 recoveries
The southwest district led the way with 3,010 recoveries, while some places like IGI Airport saw far fewer.
A big boost came from tech, tools like CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register), the Lost App, and e-FIR made it easier for folks to report missing devices.
By September 15, police had an impressive nearly 87% success rate at returning phones, a win for both tech-savvy policing and everyone who's ever panicked over a missing mobile.