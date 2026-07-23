Delhi Police say outsiders turned student protest violent near Parliament
India
After violent clashes broke out at a student-led protest near Parliament on July 23, 2026, Delhi Police said they acted only after the peaceful demonstration turned chaotic when outsiders broke barricades.
The unrest left more than 118 police personnel and about 150 protesters injured, and several government vehicles were damaged.
Eyewitnesses allege excessive police force
Eyewitnesses and rights groups say police used too much force: batons, tear gas, and hair-pulling, as well as plainclothes officers using weapons.
In response, police filed more than 10 FIRs for rioting and property damage, and say they have kept drone footage and body-camera videos as evidence.
A court review is expected to decide if the police response followed legal protocols.