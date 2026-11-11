Delhi Police says firecrackers banned after November 8, 2026
Delhi Police is reminding everyone that bursting firecrackers is only allowed on November 7 and 8, 2026, and only during the prescribed hours.
If you light them up outside these days, it is a legal violation and could mean serious trouble.
As Delhi Police said in its official X post, "Permission expired! Firecrackers are now banned. Permission to burst firecrackers was granted only during the designated time slots on November 7 and 8. Strict legal action will now be taken against anyone bursting firecrackers or violating the prescribed rules. Respecting the rules is the hallmark of a responsible citizen. Clean air - a safe tomorrow."
Skipping fireworks helps clean Delhi air
This rule is not just about following orders: it is about helping Delhi breathe easier.
Air quality has been "very poor" since early November, so every bit of cooperation counts.
By skipping fireworks after the allowed dates, you are actually helping make the city cleaner and healthier for everyone.
Small choices can add up to a big difference.