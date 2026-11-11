Delhi Police says firecrackers banned after November 8, 2026

Delhi Police is reminding everyone that bursting firecrackers is only allowed on November 7 and 8, 2026, and only during the prescribed hours.

If you light them up outside these days, it is a legal violation and could mean serious trouble.

As Delhi Police said in its official X post, "Permission expired! Firecrackers are now banned. Permission to burst firecrackers was granted only during the designated time slots on November 7 and 8. Strict legal action will now be taken against anyone bursting firecrackers or violating the prescribed rules. Respecting the rules is the hallmark of a responsible citizen. Clean air - a safe tomorrow."