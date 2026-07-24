Delhi Police says food apps still delivering at Jantar Mantar
Heard the buzz about food delivery bans at Jantar Mantar? Delhi Police just cleared things up: food apps like Swiggy and Zomato are still delivering there.
The confusion started after a July 24 traffic advisory, issued because of student protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, told platforms to regulate services in certain protest zones.
Two student demands accepted in talks
Despite some restrictions and rumors, police called reports of a total ban "completely false, baseless, and misleading."
Protesters have been getting plenty of food deliveries, so much so that organizers are now asking for just essentials.
Prohibitory orders remain in place around central Delhi, but emergency services are not affected.
Meanwhile, talks between students and the government have made progress, with two demands accepted so far and more discussions expected soon.