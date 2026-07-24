Delhi Police says NSA extension not a protest crackdown
India
Delhi Police wants everyone to know: the extension of their detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) until October 18 is just standard procedure, not a move to crack down on protests.
They called media reports linking the two "incorrect and misleading."
Lieutenant governor approves NSA renewal
This renewal happens every quarter and was approved by the lieutenant governor, as usual.
The police stressed that it's not tied to any specific protest or event, and no special requests were made because of ongoing demonstrations.
The NSA lets authorities detain people for up to one year if needed for public order or security, but officials say this order isn't a reaction to current protests.