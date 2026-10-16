Delhi Police see no FIR grounds against CM Rekha Gupta
India
Delhi Police have told the court there is no reason to file an FIR against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her comments comparing officials to Lord Hanuman.
After checking the full event video and transcript from September 2025, police said her words were meant as a compliment, not an insult.
Complaint against Rekha Gupta politically motivated
A complaint from Ram Niwas Sharma claimed Gupta's remarks deserved legal action, but police found he left out important context and no one objected during her speech.
The report called the complaint politically motivated and said there was no intent to hurt religious feelings.
The next court hearing is set for October 29.