Delhi Police seeks dismissal of Menaka Guruswamy petition, denies arrests
India
Delhi Police has called out a petition from TMC MP and lawyer Menaka Guruswamy as unnecessary, after it claimed that former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders were removed from their October 10 protest in Delhi.
Police say no one was actually arrested or held, so they want the case dropped.
TMC protest barred under Section 163
According to police, the TMC protest wasn't allowed near high-security spots like the prime minister's residence because of Section 163 rules.
Even though Banerjee and her team knew about these restrictions, they were briefly taken to a police station for not following orders, but were let go soon after.
Police insist there was no unlawful detention and that everyone left once things calmed down.