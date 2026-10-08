Delhi Police seeks removal of 11 posts after Ameen arrest
Delhi Police has asked the social media platform to take down 11 posts and videos they say misrepresented police actions during a recent protest.
The move on Monday follows the arrest of Nadeem Ahmed Ameen, who shared an AI-generated video falsely portraying a police officer as sexually assaulting a woman.
Authorities stepped in under the IT Act, saying these posts could stir up public unrest.
Investigators probe possible preplanned conspiracy
Police say the posts left out key details (like claims that protesters ignored official orders), making them look worse than they were.
Now, investigators are checking whether this was part of a larger pre-planned conspiracy to damage their reputation.
A social media platform has also been told to preserve relevant data, logs, and subscriber information for evidence purposes while the probe continues.