Delhi Police share open letter ahead of Jantar Mantar protest
India
Ahead of Saturday's protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police shared an open letter on social media, reminding everyone that "Uniform ke peeche bhi ek insaan hai," basically, there's a real person behind the badge.
Delhi Police stress safety, seek cooperation
The police letter also says, "Aapki awaaz aapka haq hai, aur aapki suraksha hamara farz," with Delhi Police stressing its duty to ensure safety.
Security is being ramped up in the city, with police hoping for peaceful cooperation and mutual respect during the demonstration.