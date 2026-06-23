Delhi Police solve 1.5cr Inderlok robbery aided by insider Karan
Delhi Police just wrapped up a high-stakes robbery case where ₹1.5 crore was stolen near Inderlok on June 10, 2026.
Turns out, the plan was cooked up with help from Karan, an insider at a cash-handling firm.
The cops tracked the suspects across eight states, piecing together clues from over 500 CCTV cameras.
Police arrest 8 suspects recover 1.01cr
The robbers ambushed their targets near Sarai Rohilla and split the money before heading to different states to dodge arrest.
Police managed to catch six adults and two juveniles, recovering ₹1.01 crore along the way.
Cash-handling insider Karan supplied real-time tips
Karan played a key role by giving real-time information about cash movements, making it easier for the gang to pull off their heist.
Among those arrested were Vicky alias Ganja and Dhir Singh, both repeat offenders, found with ₹52 lakh.
Another ₹49.5 lakh came from Karan's crew, plus vehicles and phones used in the crime, showing just how carefully this was planned out.