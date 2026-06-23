Delhi Police solve 1.5cr Inderlok robbery aided by insider Karan

Cash-handling insider Karan supplied real-time tips

Karan played a key role by giving real-time information about cash movements, making it easier for the gang to pull off their heist.

Among those arrested were Vicky alias Ganja and Dhir Singh, both repeat offenders, found with ₹52 lakh.

Another ₹49.5 lakh came from Karan's crew, plus vehicles and phones used in the crime, showing just how carefully this was planned out.