Delhi Police steps up security (and tech) ahead of Republic Day parade
With Republic Day coming up, Delhi Police are going all out to keep things safe and clean around Kartavya Path.
Patrols have been boosted to stop graffiti, especially near hotspots like Parliament, Red Fort, India Gate, and Metro stations.
Commissioner Satish Golchha has directed units to intensify patrolling and issued orders to prevent graffiti, while Additional Commissioners have described the deployment of new technology—think AI-powered smart glasses for facial recognition, thermal imaging for hidden weapons, and drones in the sky—and over 10,000 police personnel will be stationed in the New Delhi district.
Why should you care?
Security is tight this year—not just on the ground but online too.
All officers have been specifically directed not to share copies of Republic Day arrangements or other sensitive details on WhatsApp or social media.
Expect strict bag checks (no power banks allowed; flags on sticks are banned), three layers of vehicle screening, and watchful eyes on over 1,000 high-risk parking spots.
So if you're heading out to celebrate or just passing through central Delhi this week—expect extra checks but know it's all about keeping everyone safe for the big day!