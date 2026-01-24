Delhi Police steps up security (and tech) ahead of Republic Day parade

Why should you care?

Security is tight this year—not just on the ground but online too.

All officers have been specifically directed not to share copies of Republic Day arrangements or other sensitive details on WhatsApp or social media.

Expect strict bag checks (no power banks allowed; flags on sticks are banned), three layers of vehicle screening, and watchful eyes on over 1,000 high-risk parking spots.

So if you're heading out to celebrate or just passing through central Delhi this week—expect extra checks but know it's all about keeping everyone safe for the big day!