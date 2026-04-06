Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly slaps shopkeeper in Rohini Sector 7
A Delhi Police sub-inspector is facing an investigation after allegedly slapping a shopkeeper during a parking dispute in Rohini Sector 7.
The incident happened on April 5 when the officer parked her car outside the man's shop while visiting the area with her husband for a medical check-up.
Things got heated after she asked to park for just a few minutes, but the conversation quickly turned into an argument.
Officer taken to station, FIR registered
Witnesses say that even though she was pregnant, the officer told bystanders to move along and asserted her authority as things escalated.
A crowd formed, and local police arrived after someone called for help.
The officer was taken to the station, and an FIR has now been registered against them as part of an ongoing investigation into their conduct.