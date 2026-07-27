Delhi Police crack down on posts mocking Modi
What's the story
The Delhi Police has launched a crackdown on social media posts that allegedly used vulgar and abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The posts were made during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak. Several platforms have been served notices by the police, leading to the removal of most flagged videos, comments, and posts.
Ongoing surveillance
Police team now regularly monitoring online content
Reportedly, a police team is now monitoring online content on a regular basis. It is issuing fresh notices whenever new material appears and requesting platforms to take prompt action.
This comes after the CJP's protest ended with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The student protest, which lasted for just over a month, was called off on Saturday after the government accepted two more demands from CJP apart from Pradhan's resignation.
Protest conclusion
New demands added after Pradhan's resignation
After Pradhan's resignation, the CJP, led by Abhijeet Dipke, added new demands.
These included ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, no action against student protesters, and a public apology from the Rapid Action Force and police.
CJP's chief spokesperson Saurav Das announced at a press conference that they were withdrawing their agitation in good faith with an understanding that agreed-upon terms would be executed within specified timelines.
Demand acceptance
Agreement reached on compensation and FIR withdrawals
The central government has agreed to compensate families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and promised to withdraw FIRs against protesters.
When asked if all FIRs would be dropped or just those against peaceful demonstrators, CJP's Ranka said they could differentiate between serious criminals and peaceful protesters.
He assured that an agreement had been reached for the withdrawal of FIRs against all protesters and organizers, along with no future FIRs on CJP organizers and protesters.
Protest impact
Protest gained momentum after activist joined in
The CJP's protest, which started on June 20 with a sit-in at Jantar Mantar, had gained momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined on June 28.
Tensions escalated during the "Sansad Chalo" on July 20 when police resorted to tear gas and baton charges.
Videos of police beating up and dragging protesters went viral online, raising public concern over how the situation was handled.