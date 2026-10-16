Delhi Police tell Abhijeet Dipke to cancel Connaught Place march
India
Delhi Police urged Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), to cancel his planned Tiranga march at Central Park, Connaught Place.
Citing safety and public order concerns, officers visited Dipke's place of stay and verbally informed him about prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Police will block Central Park entry
The police say their main goal is keeping things peaceful, so while people can move around Connaught Place, entry to Central Park will be blocked during the march.
The CJP even livestreamed a tense chat where Dipke questioned why unfurling the Tricolor was an issue, but police emphasized they just want to avoid disruptions in this busy area.