Delhi Police tighten security ahead of Cockroach Janta Party protest
India
With the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gearing up for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, Delhi Police are tightening security across the city.
Officers are checking IDs and reasons for stay in hotels and hostels, especially between October 8-11, to keep things under control.
Police monitor group arrivals for protest
Police are keeping a close eye on group arrivals and third-party bookings, making sure everything adds up.
Special units are also tracking key CJP members and monitoring travel into Delhi.
According to CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, the protest is all about demanding answers for alleged voter deletions during the recent revision exercise. He wants those responsible held accountable.