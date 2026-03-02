Delhi Police tighten security in Chanakyapuri after Khamenei's death
India
After a US-Israeli strike killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday, Delhi Police have ramped up security across the diplomatic area and at key markets and religious sites.
Patrols have increased and gatherings have been prohibited around the diplomatic area, which includes the embassies, to prevent any trouble.
Security tighter at busy markets, religious spots
Chanakyapuri's diplomatic area has more barricades and police on duty. Security is tighter at busy markets and religious spots too.
Authorities are also keeping a close eye on social media and monitoring for any inflammatory activity, especially as Holi is being celebrated.
Even though recent protests stayed peaceful, officials say they're staying alert just in case things change.