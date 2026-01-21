Delhi Police to use AI-powered smart glasses for Republic Day security
India
This Republic Day, Delhi Police are rolling out AI-enabled smart glasses that can spot faces in the crowd and instantly check them against police records.
The goal? To help officers quietly identify suspects or wanted people without slowing down the celebrations.
What makes these smart glasses special?
These glasses can scan faces in crowded areas and match them with records within seconds.
They're plugged into a massive database, so officers get real-time info on anyone flagged as suspicious.
It's all part of Delhi's push for smarter, tech-driven security—building on years of using facial recognition vans and thousands of AI cameras across the city.