Delhi Police to use body cameras at Election Commission protests
India
Delhi Police is now equipping officers with body cameras, hoping to make things more transparent during protests, especially after reports that some women police officers were abused while on duty.
The move comes as protests heat up around the Election Commission office, and it's all about keeping both police and protesters accountable.
Delhi Police cameras will record encounters
These cameras will record real-time encounters between police and demonstrators, acting as evidence if disputes come up.
Additional DCP Neha Yadav shared that female officers faced tough situations, saying some protesters even seemed intoxicated.
Delhi Police says this step should help establish what happened during a protest, and that respect should be mutual between police officers and demonstrators.