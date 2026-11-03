Delhi Police told Supreme Court Jantar Mantar unfit for protests
India
Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that Jantar Mantar is not suitable for protests anymore, mainly because it can only fit about 1,500 people.
After officially removing it as a protest site last month, they have suggested places like Ramlila Maidan, CBD Ground, and Burari Ground instead.
This comes while protests continue in Delhi over alleged irregularities in voter roll revisions.
Opposition, activists decry Jantar Mantar removal
The move has not gone down well with activists and opposition parties. Many feel taking away Jantar Mantar, a historic spot for big protests, could limit people's right to peaceful assembly.
Some point out recent detentions during Central Delhi protests over alleged unlawful assembly as a sign that balancing public order with free speech is still tricky.