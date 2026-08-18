Delhi Police told Supreme Court spotters managed Sansad Chalo protest

The police responded to complaints of misconduct by saying force was only used after protesters broke barricades and marched illegally toward Parliament.

The clashes left more than 240 police and uniformed personnel and about 200 protesters/public persons injured.

Police also denied using nail-studded lathis, claiming videos actually show a protester holding something similar, not an officer.

2,873 persons at the protest site had criminal cases registered against them, and their antecedents will be examined by a Special Investigation Team constituted by the Delhi Police Commissioner.