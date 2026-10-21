Cockroach Janta Party leaders' second case transferred to Crime Branch
What's the story
The Delhi Police has transferred a second case against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch. This is the second case being investigated by the specialized unit, sources told PTI on Tuesday. The first case, related to their alleged entry into Jantar Mantar, was transferred a day earlier on Monday.
Incident details
Two FIRs registered in connection with incident
On October 13, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other CJP members allegedly trespassed into Jantar Mantar after the site was denotified as a protest venue just a day prior.
Police personnel intervened and detained all 14 members involved in the incident.
Two FIRs were registered in connection with this incident.
Legal proceedings
CJP leaders in judicial custody
Das and Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 for allegedly breaching peace bonds.
Their custody was further extended by two days on Monday.
On Tuesday, Das and Ranka moved the High Court challenging a special executive magistrate (SEM) court order sending them to judicial custody.
In its order, the court noted that Das and Ranka's behavior showed "no respect for the law" and that there were serious concerns about them breaching peace and tranquility.
Party dynamics
CJP to halt protests until Diwali
CJP founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke released an emotional video message on X on Tuesday.
"I always feel that if anyone truly made this movement, then they are Ashu and Saurav. They have played a very big role. I was just following their orders. Let me tell you honestly. My job was just to follow their orders," he said.
He also announced that the party would halt protests until Diwali, asking supporters to spend time with family.