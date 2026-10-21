Cockroach Janta Party leaders' second case transferred to Crime Branch

Das and Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 for allegedly breaching peace bonds.

Their custody was further extended by two days on Monday.

On Tuesday, Das and Ranka moved the High Court challenging a special executive magistrate (SEM) court order sending them to judicial custody.

In its order, the court noted that Das and Ranka's behavior showed "no respect for the law" and that there were serious concerns about them breaching peace and tranquility.