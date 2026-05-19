Delhi Police uncover liquor smuggling scheme bound for alcohol-banned Bihar
Delhi Police uncovered a clever liquor smuggling operation meant for Bihar, where alcohol is banned.
On May 17, 2026, a franchise owner of a logistics company at Wazirpur Industrial Area noticed something off with 33 cartons booked under the guise of "wood polish":
Turns out, they were packed with liquor bottles concealed inside plastic buckets covered with wood powder and sawdust.
Amit, the accused, allegedly switched off his mobile phone after the discovery and police jumped in to investigate.
Nearly 3,000 bottles seized, FIR filed
Police tracked Amit down at a timber warehouse used for packing the booze.
They seized nearly 3,000 bottles marked "For Sale in U.T. Chandigarh Only," along with a sealing machine used for airtight sealing of buckets and boxes and fake paperwork like GST invoices and e-way bills.
Amit had no criminal record but the investigation allegedly found forged documents used to make everything look legitimate.
Now, police are digging deeper to find others involved and map out the supply chain.
An FIR has been filed under the excise and organized crime laws.