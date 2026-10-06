Delhi Police urges respect for female officers amid Parliament protests
Delhi Police just released a video talking about what its female officers are facing at the ongoing protests near Parliament.
With demonstrations involving the Cockroach Janta Party, student organizations, and Congress-led opposition parties near Parliament, female officers have been pulled into mobs and even had their uniforms torn while trying to keep things under control.
A senior officer is urging everyone to show some basic respect for women in uniform.
Officer highlights strains on female police
The officer's message is a reminder that female police personnel are working tough shifts in stressful conditions, often dealing with aggressive behavior from protesters.
The call is simple but important: treat women, officers, and protesters alike with dignity and respect, especially when tensions run high on the streets.