Delhi Police verify over 20,000 Red Fort buildings ahead I-Day
India
With Independence Day just around the corner, Delhi Police have digitally mapped and verified over 20,000 houses, offices, hotels and guest houses near Red Fort to tighten security.
This big push comes after last year's deadly attack nearby that at least 12 people were killed.
Officers are making sure everyone living or working in the area is documented, aiming for a safer celebration.
Delhi Police use eParikshan for mapping
To speed things up, police used the eParikshan app for GPS tagging and instant photos, giving each place a unique ID.
They also logged Aadhaar numbers and job details for residents and workers.
Over 1,000 CCTV cameras were scanned, plus AI-enabled cameras and AI-enabled glasses, all to keep the high-profile event safe and smooth.