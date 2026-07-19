Delhi police warn of Parliament traffic as monsoon session starts
Heads up, Delhi! With the Monsoon Session of Parliament kicking off July 20, expect extra traffic and road restrictions around Parliament House.
The police are urging everyone to plan ahead and avoid the busy routes if you can.
VIP convoys will make things even slower than usual.
Key roads around Parliament likely congested
Key roads like Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Raisina Road, Parliament Street, and Ashoka Road are likely to be packed. Intersections at Vijay Chowk and Rail Bhawan could get especially clogged.
Try alternate routes like Janpath, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, or Connaught Place's Outer Circle.
If you need help or real-time updates, check out Delhi Traffic Police on social media or call their helplines at 1095, 011-25844444, or WhatsApp 8750871493.
Leaving early and staying patient will save you a headache!