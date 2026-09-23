Delhi Police warns public about viral AI 1980s selfie trend
India
Delhi Police just put out a heads-up about the viral AI trend that turns your selfies into retro 1980s portraits.
While it might look fun, they're worried these apps could be misused: think fake profiles or even cyber scams.
Their main message: be careful where you upload your photos and avoid clicking on random links tied to these trends.
Use trusted apps, Delhi Police says
With a reminder that "your photo, your identity," the police aren't saying don't join in: they just want everyone to stick to trusted apps and skip anything sketchy.
If you do run into trouble or spot something suspicious, you can call 1930 or report it on the government's cybercrime portal.
Stay safe while having fun online!