Delhi Police warns public ahead of BRICS summit September 12-13
India
With the 18th BRICS summit happening in New Delhi on September 12-13, the city is gearing up for visits from global leaders.
Delhi Police has asked everyone to stay alert in busy spots like markets, metro stations, and bus stands and to steer clear of crowds near sensitive areas or designated routes during the summit.
Delhi Police tells residents verify occupants
If you live in Delhi or run a business, double-check who's staying with you: verify tenants and domestic staff just to be safe.
Hotels and guest houses should keep proper guest records as required by law.
And if you spot anything odd, like an unattended bag or suspicious activity, the police want you to report it right away so everyone can stay safe during these two important days.