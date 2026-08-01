Delhi Police will not charge 15-year-old over PM Modi insult
India
Delhi Police has decided not to press charges against a 15-year-old girl who used harsh language about Prime Minister Modi during last month's Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar.
She was initially named as a 25-year-old in a Noida FIR, but later clarified her age and posted an emotional apology video.
Teen apologizes, Modi discourages legal action
In her video, the teen admitted she made the comments under the influence of others at the protest.
Prime Minister Modi responded by forgiving the "misguided children" involved and discouraged legal action.
The girl's mother thanked him publicly and suggested banning social media for minors to help protect them from negative influences.
The protest itself was sparked by the NEET paper leak and wrapped up after key demands were met.