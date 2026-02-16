Delhi Police's Raising Day parade held in New Delhi
Delhi Police marked its 79th Raising Day on Monday with a big, energetic parade in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah showed up as chief guest, while Commissioner Satish Golchha welcomed him and promised the force is ready for anything the city throws at them.
Golchha talks about drug-free India, cybercrime
The event wasn't just about marching—SWAT teams, dog squads, band members, motorcycle riders, and more all took part.
Golchha talked about how Delhi Police is pushing for a drug-free India and eliminating cyberterrorism and dismantling organized crime networks.
He shared that nine gangsters had been killed in encounters in 2025 and that the Special Cell is monitoring 32 gangsters who have fled abroad.
Shah talks about reduction in violence since Article 370 ended
In his speech, Shah referred to reductions in violence since Article 370 ended.
He pointed out that violence in Kashmir has dropped by 80% since Article 370 ended—a trend also seen in parts of the North-East and several Maoist-affected states.
The whole celebration was really about showing how committed Delhi Police is to public safety right now.