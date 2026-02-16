Delhi Police's Raising Day parade held in New Delhi

The event wasn't just about marching—SWAT teams, dog squads, band members, motorcycle riders, and more all took part. Golchha talked about how Delhi Police is pushing for a drug-free India and eliminating cyberterrorism and dismantling organized crime networks. He shared that nine gangsters had been killed in encounters in 2025 and that the Special Cell is monitoring 32 gangsters who have fled abroad.

Shah talks about reduction in violence since Article 370 ended

In his speech, Shah referred to reductions in violence since Article 370 ended.

He pointed out that violence in Kashmir has dropped by 80% since Article 370 ended—a trend also seen in parts of the North-East and several Maoist-affected states.

The whole celebration was really about showing how committed Delhi Police is to public safety right now.